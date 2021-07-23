Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.76. 63,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.