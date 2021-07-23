Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE W traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.04. 9,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.12 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

