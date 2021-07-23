Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,608 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of CACC opened at $475.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $27,483,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.