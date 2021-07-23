Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.72 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

