Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $684.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

