Credit Suisse AG Has $614,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Research were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 45.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

