Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of The Manitowoc worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 235,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 101.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTW. increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

