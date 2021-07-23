Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,575 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

