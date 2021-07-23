Critical Review: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.49% 11.22% 0.96% Camden National 31.81% 12.63% 1.31%

0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.13 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.56 Camden National $207.69 million 3.19 $59.49 million $3.95 11.23

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Camden National 0 0 2 0 3.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates single and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and specialized lending to dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had 57 branches in 13 counties; one branch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; commercial loan production offices in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree and Wakefield, Massachusetts, as well as 66 ATMs. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

