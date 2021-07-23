Critical Review: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.06 $1.91 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $862.13 million 4.29 -$593.21 million $0.56 56.55

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matador Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.58% 2.01% 1.98% Matador Resources -87.01% 7.71% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Matador Resources 0 3 8 0 2.73

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 56.08%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Matador Resources pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Matador Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

