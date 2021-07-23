Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

