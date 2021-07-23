CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,463. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $724.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

