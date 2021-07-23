CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.70

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $272.70 and last traded at $268.59, with a volume of 98465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

