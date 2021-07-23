Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27. Crown has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

