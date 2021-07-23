CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.58% of CSW Industrials worth $54,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

