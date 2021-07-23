CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 164.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

