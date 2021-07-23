CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

