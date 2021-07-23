Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $106,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

