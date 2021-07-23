Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 275,759 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Embraer worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 59,252 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

