Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE PRG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.