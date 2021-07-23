Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 113,343 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 133.58% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

