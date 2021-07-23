Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,179 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

NYSE A opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

