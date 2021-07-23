Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post $219.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.10 million and the highest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

