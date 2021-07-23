Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,196 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

VPU traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $142.98. 3,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

