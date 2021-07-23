Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 674 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,435,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 2,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,028. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.