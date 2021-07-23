CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

