CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $8,286.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00102678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00139959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,524.28 or 1.00992186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

