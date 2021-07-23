Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.36.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,703 shares of company stock worth $1,745,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

