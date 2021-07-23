D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 125,386 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,386 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,928,000 after acquiring an additional 130,683 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NYSE CNI opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.