D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,708 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable worth $34,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

