D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $27.61 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

