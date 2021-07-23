D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 150,642 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,642 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $33,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

