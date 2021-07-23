D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 454,515 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $36,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 68,249 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.