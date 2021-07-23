D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $8,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

