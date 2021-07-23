D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
DHI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.
NYSE DHI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FIL Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $8,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
