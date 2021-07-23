Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAI. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

ETR DAI traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €71.38 ($83.98). 2,431,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.04. Daimler has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

