Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €71.38 ($83.98) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

