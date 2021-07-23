Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

DDAIF stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

