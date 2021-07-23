Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.
DDAIF stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
