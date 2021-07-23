Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

DHR opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher has a 52-week low of $190.34 and a 52-week high of $290.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

