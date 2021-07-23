Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 5,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

