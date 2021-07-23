DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.40.

DaVita stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

