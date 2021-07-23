DeFinition 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. DeFinition has a total market cap of $206,010.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFinition has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

