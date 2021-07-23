Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €212.00 ($249.41) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

ETR DHER opened at €128.10 ($150.71) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

