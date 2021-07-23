Desjardins Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$128.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$135.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

