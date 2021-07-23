Desjardins Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buy

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

