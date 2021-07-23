Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 308.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE:DM opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

