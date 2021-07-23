DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $20.27 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $113,725.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,586,715 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.