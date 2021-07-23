Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

