Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

DSX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $382.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.