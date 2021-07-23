Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,282. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

