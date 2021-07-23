DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on July 26th (NASDAQ:DILAU)

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DILAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.